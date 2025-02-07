CHAF25 opens doors for visual artists, tourism sector 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Wallen Mapondera (left) and Admire Kamudzengerere, CHAF25 organisers

Trust Khosa

In a significant boost for local visual artists aspiring for international recognition, Harare is preparing to host Zimbabwe’s inaugural art fair, the Cheuka Art Fair (CHAF25), later this month.

The event will take place from February 27 to March 1 at the Andy Miller Hall, Harare Exhibition Park.

Curated by Laura Ganda, the fair is the brainchild of Wallen Mapondera, Admire Kamudzengere, and Merilyn Mushakwe.

The quartet will be joined by other talented visual artists, including Gareth Nyandoro, Mostaff Muchawaya, Kressiar Mukwazhi, Gideon Gomo, Victor Nyakauru, and Nothando Chiwanga, who will participate in group discussions.

As the first event of its kind in Zimbabwe, CHAF25 will bring together galleries, artists, and international collectors to buy, sell, and showcase a diverse array of artworks.

In an interview with The Herald Arts shortly after the announcement of the inaugural CHAF25, Mapondera described the upcoming event as a game changer for visual artists in Zimbabwe.

“I have been a practicing visual artist for the past 10 years, and I have noticed that Zimbabwean artists are celebrated more abroad.

“I thought it was a good idea that we have our own art fair at home. The idea to create a bigger space for visual artists where mentors and mentees can gather gave birth to the Cheuka Art Fair,” he said.

Mapondera emphasised that they will work with selected galleries and artists for the inaugural event.

“In this edition, we want to expose emerging talent from around the world, especially mentees who have been receiving training from established mentors, including Gareth Nyandoro.

“We are also going to have international collectors, industry professionals, and art lovers at the event. The fair will also include exhibitions, panel discussions, and networking sessions.”

Fellow visual artist Kamudzengere was excited about CHAF25, which is expected to expose emerging talent on an international stage.

“I have exhibited my works outside Zimbabwe, and art fairs are crucial in this whole business. For instance, in South Africa, they have three major art fairs: the Investec Cape Art Fair, the Standard Bank Art Fair, and the Jo’burg Art Fair, which is funded by FNB. We find that many Zimbabwean visual artists operating in South African galleries get a chance to exhibit at these major festivals.

“We have a lot of people coming from different parts of the world, some staying for a week, boosting tourism. There is a lot of potential in art fairs, and we do anticipate that at the Cheuka Art Fair,” he said.

Kamudzengere highlighted that art fairs are critical in promoting culture.

“There is a lot of cross-pollination of culture during these events, along with the exchange of ideas, which is vital for driving tourism. Art fairs are very critical in exposing new talent, and the Cheuka Art Fair is a perfect platform for artists, collectors, and lovers to meet,” he added.

In South Africa, the Investec Cape Town Art Fair and FNB Art Jo’burg have made a significant impression.

The ART X Lagos, West Africa’s leading international art fair held in Lagos, Nigeria, along with the Dak’Art Biennale, an art festival that celebrates and promotes African art, and the Marrakech Biennale, have all impacted the promotion of African art.

CHAF 25, a new initiative in visual arts promotion, is expected to play a major role in the preservation of the continent’s cultural heritage, encourage creative expression, and drive socio-economic growth.

Judging by the demand for Zimbabwean art, local visual artists are poised to make sales at this event.

Besides CHAF25’s potential to attract top collectors, curators, and art lovers, the event is expected to foster synergies through networking. Gallery owners, mentors, and artists are key stakeholders who are expected to make this initiative a reality.

Panel discussions, lectures, and performances at CHAF2025 Art Fair are also anticipated to play a crucial role in enhancing the cultural experience.

Emerging artists should also have a regional and international focus as they participate in the CHAF25, which is a game changer for local artists showcasing global talent.

Overall, art fairs play a significant role in the art market and contribute to the visibility of contemporary art.

This is the dream for the Cheuka Art Fair organisers, who proposed the idea to ensure that Zimbabwean art continues to thrive.

Currently, the CHAF25 has received the backing of various players in the corporate and civic sectors.