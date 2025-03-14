High Court dismisses activist’s application

Herald Reporter

HIGH Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou has dismissed an application by Nadia Vongai Mabvirakure, who sought the court’s intervention to prevent her business partners from taking over her tree-planting project in Murehwa.

The application was filed under The Trustees for the Time Being of the Green Rebirth Trust, with Batsirai Joel Matiza, Tichabaiwa Gwadu, and Familia Muvhimwa named as respondents.

Justice Zhou dismissed the application with costs, meaning Mabvirakure will bear the legal expenses of the case.

In her founding affidavit, Mabvirakure alleged that between September and November 2024, she received donations from several benefactors, including Matiza, to support her tree nursery project.

However, she claimed that on February 27, 2025, the respondents forcibly took control of her farming location, effectively seizing the project.

She accused them of barring her from accessing the site and attempting to sell the nursery stock to a third party without her consent.

Mabvirakure argued that the respondents were presenting themselves as the owners of the project and were poised to sell the nursery stock, which would cause her irreparable harm.

She sought an order to restore her full and undisturbed possession of the farming location and to prevent the respondents from entering the site or dealing with the nursery stock until the matter could be fully resolved.

In her application, Mabvirakure said: “Applicant is fearful that the respondents will sell off its nursery stock and make off with the proceeds to her detriment. She contends that she will suffer irreparable harm if the court does not intervene urgently.”

Despite her claims, Justice Zhou dismissed the application, though the specific reasons for the dismissal were not detailed in the report.

The ruling means Mabvirakure’s request for an interim order to regain control of the project and halt the respondents’ actions was denied.