Masvingo security guard sentenced to 7 years for office arson and stealing US$975

Crime Reporter
A Masvingo security guard, Tennat Chiremba (26), has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted for setting an office on fire after stealing money.

Chiremba appeared before Masvingo magistrate, Ms Caroline Tafirei on Tuesday.

The conviction follows investigations that unearthed a calculated plan to destroy key evidence and divert attention from a theft orchestrated by the accused person.

Chiremba who was employed by Muzpen Security Company stole US$975 from the company’s office and started a fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Criminal Investigations Department spokesperson,Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said, “The fire engulfed the office and damaged property worth US$16 010.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police applauds the courts for their concerted efforts in the fight against crime and ensuring that justice is served.”

 

