Source: High Court reinstates Mtetwa as Chin’ono lawyer – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MIRIAM MANGWAYA 
High Court Judge Justice Happias Zhou has set aside magistrate Ngoni Nduna’s ruling which barred human rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa from representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.
Mtetwa was representing Chin’ono’s who is being accused of inciting public violence ahead of the July 31 nationwide demonstrations.
Justice Zhou also ruled that Nduna should recuse himself from Chin’ono’s criminal case and ordered that a new magistrate should take over the proceedings.

More details to follow…

