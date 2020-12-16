The Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition will on December 16, 2020 launch two publications that seek to unearth how the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to shrinking of the democratic space within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Source: CiZC to launch publications on Covid-19 and democracy in SADC, new look website – The Zimbabwean

The publications are part of the Coalition’s efforts to strengthen regional advocacy on democracy as well as pushing for the creation of an early warning system by regional civil society organizations on the closure of the democratic space.

The first publication, “The Southern Africa Power Matrix- Covid-19 and the Shrinking Democratic Space in SADC” exposes the closure of the democratic space as well as entrenchment of authoritarian rule within SADC states following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of its recommendations, the publication proposes actions and programmes for civic society organizations in response to the shrinking of the democratic space in SADC.

The second publication, “Whither Democracy and Human Rights in SADC: Covid-19 Lockdowns and Basic Rights” is a post-conference publication with country position papers presented at the 3rd Annual Conference on the Shrinking of Democratic Space in SADC.

The presentations were drawn from (eSwatini, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Angola, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, Zambia) with the main objective of sharing experiences on excessive measures implemented by governments to enforce lockdown regulations.

It also exposes rights abuses as governments entrenched authoritarian rule under the guise of enforcing lockdown regulations.

The publication exposes the deepening crisis in SADC States and the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic worsened the already dire situation within the region.

On another note, Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition will also be re-launching its website (www.crisiszimbabwe.org on December 16, 2020).

The new look website encompasses links to the Coalition’s social media handles (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube) and works as a one stop shop for all the Coalition’s products and also provides links to its wide membership.

Advocacy products such as research papers and other publications will also be accessed on the new look website.