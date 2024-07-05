Source: High Court stops installation of chief –Newsday Zimbabwe

Mutare lawyer Christopher Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners confirmed the pre-trial conference.

THE High Court has stopped the installation of Chief Katerere after his eligibility was challenged amid claims that his appointment was hijacked by politicians.

Alexio Chinongwa Nyamhute was supposed to be installed on Wednesday as Chief Katerere at Bande Primary School in Nyanga district.

In a High Court challenge, Nyamhute’s critics claim that he does not come from a chieftainship clan. Warring parties have since held a pre-trial meeting before High Court judge Justice Isaac Muzenda.

“We agreed on the date the matter will kick start, so the installation of Chief Katerere has since been stopped because we are challenging Nyamhute,” Ndlovu, who is representing the applicants,said.

Sources yesterday claimed that Nyanga district development co-ordinator, Lloyd Kasima, allegedly influenced the appointment of Nyamhute as substantive chief.

“No due process was followed in the appointment of Chief Katerere. We believe that the person who was appointed is not the right person for the position and this is why this is being challenged,” a source said.

In an interview yesterday, Kasima confirmed the postponement but dismissed reports that he influenced the appointment of Nyamhute.

“I don’t know what you are talking about; these are people who just want to tarnish my image,” he said.