Source: High Court suspends ZNLWVA congress –Newsday Zimbabwe

HIGH Court Judge Justice Philda Muzofa has granted an interim order to stop the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) faction led by former leader Christopher Mutsvangwa from holding an elective congress slated for next month.

This followed an urgent chamber application by another faction led by Alderman Moffat Marashwa that was elected at the Rukawo Motel congress on May 4, 2024 that the elections be stopped since there is a “legitimate” committee running the affairs of the organisation.

In the same vein the order issued on June 21 also suspended district and provincial level elections.

“Pending the return date the holding of elections for the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association at district and provincial levels scheduled for June 22-29, 2024, respectively be and are hereby stopped and suspended and the holding of the congress for the ZNLWVA scheduled for 12 July 2024 be and is hereby suspended and stayed” the order read.

According to court papers Moffat Marashwa is claiming to be the new chairperson of ZNLWVA following the Chegutu congress.

According to minutes of the Chegutu congress filed in with the court the association which is private voluntary organisation is in a sorry state facing deregistration and had bank balance of US$4 316,17 as at April 30,2024.

Other members elected at Chegutu congress are Thabisile Shoko (vice-chairperson), Phineas Marikomo (secretary), Josphat Terera (treasurer) and Samuel Getbusy Mhlanga (secretary for information).

Christopher Chetekuteku who appeared for the Liberation Struggle Affairs and of Public Service, Labour and Social welfare ministers did not oppose the order.