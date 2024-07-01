Source: More than a common cold –Newsday Zimbabwe

Government has declared it to be just a flu, urging people to shun large crowds, according to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere.

A NEW flu virus has hit our shores this winter which appears stronger than the influenza experienced in the same season in previous years, although government says it is just a common cold.

The bug, which can last for more than a week, has raised fears among the public which is equating it to the COVID-19 virus.

“The recently increased influenza experienced in the last few weeks is due to a seasonal increase, which is usually experienced in the country and the region as we approach the winter season. This is not a COVID-19 outbreak,” Muswere told journalists during post-Cabinet briefing last month.

Last week’s post-Cabinet briefing had no mention of the flu which means it was not discussed by the Executive at its key meeting, despite the bug exacerbating.

So strong is the bug that in some cases it has resisted the usual remedies, raising scepticism over government’s claims that it is a seasonal common cold.

There are no readily available statistics on the bug. The statistics available are those released last month which showed that there are fewer cases this year than those of last year.

What is missing is that this year’s flu is more severe than those experienced in previous years.

What is clear is that government’s priorities are elsewhere. The sprucing up of roads ahead of the Sadc summit could have diverted government’s attention as Harare wants to paint a rosy picture to prospective guests.

The summit is historic as it will see President Emmerson Mnangagwa take over as the bloc’s chairperson.

It seems government does not want any sideshows of which the flu could be one of them.

History has shown that the opposite is usually true when the government says things are under control.

The government said it had the ammunition to fight COVID-19 but the pandemic exposed a weak health system which has struggled to recover since then.

By now, government should have been carrying out awareness campaigns on the flu, encouraging people to mask up and seek medical attention.

The deafening silence borders abdication of duty on the part of government and means that people are on their own. The responsibility has now been placed on leaders in companies, churches, schools and families to raise awareness on the bug.

They should encourage people to take preventive measures such as masking up. Those afflicted by the flu must seek medical attention and stay at home until the ailment subsides.

This is the only solution.