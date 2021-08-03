Source: High mast tower installed at Highglen roundabout | The Herald

Municipal Reporter

The Highglen traffic circle has been given a major facelift following the

installation of a high mast tower by Harare City Council in partnership

with a private partner.

The high mast tower that will help lighten up the area known for night

muggings as robbers took advantage of the surrounding darkness, was

installed in partnership with a firm named MED.

“The solar-powered solar light at the Highglen traffic circle has been

installed,” said Harare City Council on its twitter handle. “The city is

on a drive to illuminate all areas and provide night security light to

residents.

“The city is now rolling out a public lighting programme. The electrical

components have been procured.”

The local authority said it was now the duty of the communities to guard

against vandalism of the infrastructure and to ensure that all vandals

were accounted for.