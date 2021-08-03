Source: High mast tower installed at Highglen roundabout | The Herald
Municipal Reporter
The Highglen traffic circle has been given a major facelift following the
installation of a high mast tower by Harare City Council in partnership
with a private partner.
The high mast tower that will help lighten up the area known for night
muggings as robbers took advantage of the surrounding darkness, was
installed in partnership with a firm named MED.
“The solar-powered solar light at the Highglen traffic circle has been
installed,” said Harare City Council on its twitter handle. “The city is
on a drive to illuminate all areas and provide night security light to
residents.
“The city is now rolling out a public lighting programme. The electrical
components have been procured.”
The local authority said it was now the duty of the communities to guard
against vandalism of the infrastructure and to ensure that all vandals
were accounted for.
