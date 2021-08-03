PG Hodzi’s brother dies of Covid-19

0

Source: PG Hodzi’s brother dies of Covid-19 | The Herald

Herald Reporter

Prosecutor General Mr Kumbirai Hodzi’s brother Mr Douglas Hodzi, a retired
senior police officer died last night in Gweru due to Covid-19 related
complications.

He was 60.

The Prosecutor General Hodzi confirmed the death this morning.

“It is with sadness that I learnt the death of my brother Douglas due to
Covid-19 related complications. He seemed fit.

“A qualified radio technician for more than 20 years is a retired Zimbabwe
Republic Police Chief Inspector based in Gweru,” he said.

Mr Hodzi said the funeral arrangements are taking place in Gweru where
Douglas is set to be laid to rest on a date to be advised.

He is survived by his wife and three children

Related posts:

  1. Informal traders receive Covid-19 vaccine 
  2. Hard lockdown not a solution but vaccination is: Industry 
  3. Wear a face mask, protect yourself, others
  4. Bodies from SA congest Bulawayo cemeteries
  5. Prof Mpepereki dies
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *