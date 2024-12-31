High rainfall recorded across the country 

In an update yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department of Zimbabwe said: “Widespread thunderstorms occurred across the country with notable rainfall amounts recorded in Ruwa (64 mm), Marondera (49 mm), Shamva (38 mm), Lupane (34 mm), Zvishavane (26 mm), and Bulawayo Airport (15 mm), while the rest of the areas received less than 15 mm.”

Precious Manomano

Herald Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department has indicated that significant rainfall fell across Zimbabwe, easing some farmers’ concerns over the state of their crop which was wilting.

The recent increase in atmospheric moisture has led to widespread thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall occurring on Monday and overnight.

Some of the highest recorded rainfall amounts fell in Marondera (130 mm), Gokwe (124 mm) and Kadoma Rail (100 mm).

The remainder of the country however recorded amounts below 20 mm. Initially, on Monday morning skies were partly cloudy and mild; however, by afternoon, conditions shifted to cloudy and warm, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms.

The department said Tuesday will begin with mild, partly cloudy conditions in the morning, transitioning to cloudy and warm weather throughout the day, with scattered thunderstorms expected in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, isolated thundershowers are likely to occur in Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, and Masvingo provinces.

The Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS), chief director Mr Leonard Munamati, highlighted the need for farmers to finalise planting due to the increasingly short growing season.

“Various areas have received rainfall during the festive season, and we are quite excited because in the past two days, most areas received heavy rainfall,” he said.

“Farmers who have planted are now expecting germination and looking forward to improved rains. Most crops are currently in the vegetative stage, allowing for fertiliser application. We encourage split applications to enhance crop conditions.”