President starts leave today 

Mr Charamba

Blessings Chidakwa, Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa begins his month-long annual leave today, which he will spend in the country.

In his absence, Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Dr Constantino Chiwenga will be acting in his capacity on rotational basis.

VP Mohadi will start from today up to January 19, after which VP Chiwenga takes over until the President’s return in early February.

In a statement yesterday, Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Mr George Charamba, confirmed the development, adding that the President will remain in the country during his vacation, ensuring his availability for responsibilities that require his personal attention.

“His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, starts his month-long annual vacation tomorrow, 31st December, 2024,” he said.

“He plans to spend his vacation in the country, and will be available for commitments requiring his personal attention, both as State President and as Chairman of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“While he is on leave, the two Vice Presidents, Hon KCD Mohadi, and Hon Dr CGDN Chiwenga, will stand in for him in that order. Vice President Mohadi will act from 31st December, 2024 to 19th January, 2025. Thereafter, Vice President Chiwenga will act until His Excellency the President resumes duty in early February.”