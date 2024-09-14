Highway robbers on the prowl

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

In a statement, Rusape district police said: “Attention all drivers: There is an increase in armed robberies along the Harare-Mutare highway, especially from Mufusire, Eagle’s Nest, Rusape tollgate, Crofton, Rusape Town, Dark Bridge (Nyamapembere River), Nyazura to Chipembere, targeting motorists, especially haulage trucks.

Herald Reporters

MISTAKING them for harmless hitch-hikers, nothing could have forewarned an unsuspecting haulage truck driver about the savage attack by robbers he had offered a lift while driving on the Harare-Mutare highway this week.

Stabbed and heavily battered, the driver is fortunate to have survived the ordeal.

Stretches of this upgraded 262km highway, flanked all the way by picturesque farmlands, towns and villages and traditionally famed for wonderful travel experiences, have now become havens for robbers.

The criminals go on the prowl at night, targeting motorists seeking to profit from carrying passengers and those who have had to pull into the side of the road with broken-down vehicles.

Following a spike in robbery cases along the highway prior to this week’s attack, police were on Wednesday prompted to issue a notice warning motorists, particularly drivers of heavy trucks and private cars, against carrying passengers.

In this latest in a series of attacks, the driver of a haulage truck was brutalised just outside Rusape by five weapon-wielding thugs who were intent on killing him had help not arrived in the nick of time.

Images of the badly hurt driver and audio clips detailing the attack have gone viral on social media with authorities expressing concern over the surge in criminal activities along the highway.

After being rescued from the attack by passers-by, the driver was rushed to Rusape Hospital for treatment.

The gang fled the scene and are yet to be arrested meaning more drivers could be targeted.

Police said the incident occurred near the spot where traffic police and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department usually set up checkpoints.

While he had travelled with two of the robbers pretending to be innocent passengers from Harare, three more lay in wait at the site of the attack. Police have yet to name the driver as they continue with investigations, deputy national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Blessmore Chishaka said

“Therefore, we urge drivers to avoid stopping or parking at unsafe places, avoid carrying unknown passengers, immediately seek roadside assistance recovery in case of a breakdown and avoid being a lone driver.

“Try to catch up with others and move in a convoy. Report any suspicious people, vehicles or activities to the police.”

According to an audio clip shared on social media by one of the people who rescued the driver, the attack occurred at around 11:30 pm on Tuesday.

It is said the truck driver was on his way from Harare to Mutare when he was flagged down at Msasa by two neatly dressed men carrying satchels who were posing as travellers. They had gone more than halfway to Mutare when just after crossing the Rusape River bridge, the two robbers asked to be dropped off.

Three more robbers who had been lurking in roadside bushes emerged to team up with their two accomplices from Harare. They demanded cash and mobile phones and started the attack on the hapless driver.

“The driver was stabbed with a knife on the head and all over the body and there was a clear attempt to kill him. It is by God’s grace that he is still alive,” one rescuer said.

“I appeal to both the electronic and print media to notify the public about the activities of these armed robbers. I also urge drivers to desist from carrying strangers. Travellers should also use buses. We arrived at the scene just in time and we saw it happening. The robbers fled when we stopped to assist and I think they thought we were the police,” the rescuer said.

In July, three armed robbers preying on motorists along three highways were each jailed for between seven and 86 years for robbery and attempted murder.

William Boka was slapped with 86 years in jail, Darlington Maruba, 52 years and Kudakwashe Boka, seven years.

The three were convicted of robbery and attempted murder charges by Harare regional magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa.

William Boka was convicted of 13 robbery charges and three attempted murder charges, Maruba was convicted of seven counts and Kudakwashe Boka was convicted on one count.

During trial, investigating officer Brian Maigeta testified that cases of highway robberies were on the increase, with the three operating from Mutare, Seke and Bulawayo roads targeting complainants, including those who had breakdowns along highways.