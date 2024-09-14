Munhumutapa Day preps complete 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

George Maponga in Masvingo

PREPARATIONS for the inaugural Munhumutapa Day launch celebrations to be held at the Great Zimbabwe Monument tomorrow have been completed.

With everything now in place, the historic launch will be part of President Mnangagwa’s birthday celebrations and his ascension to the SADC chairmanship.

President Mnangagwa, born 82 years ago tomorrow, will preside over Munhumutapa Day festivities which are expected to draw over 30 000 people, mostly youths from all corners of Zimbabwe.

Munhumutapa Day was a conception of the Zanu PF Youth League to honour President Mnangagwa for embodying the spirit of the great Munhumutapa rulers by shepherding Zimbabwe towards Vision 2030 by building the country “brick upon brick’’ under the President’s “Nyika Inovakwa Nevene Vayo’’ mantra.

Tomorrow, Zimbabweans will also take the opportunity presented by the Munhumutapa Day commemoration to celebrate President Mnangagwa’s assumption of the SADC Chairmanship.

Yesterday senior Zanu PF and Government officials led by the party’s National Secretary for Security Cde Lovemore Matuke, Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire and the Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira visited the venue of the celebrations and expressed satisfaction with the work that had been done.

The delegation also included Zanu PF Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza and Zanu PF Masvingo Provincial Chairman Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa.

Speaking after the tour, Cde Mavhenyengwa called on the people of Masvingo to come out in their thousands for an unique opportunity to celebrate President Mnangagwa’s birthday at the historic launch of the Munhumutapa Day.

He said preparations for the big day were now complete.

“We are ready to host the President and preparations for the launch of the Munhumutapa Day have been completed.

“Everything is now in place for the big day and we are calling on Zimbabweans from all corners to come to Masvingo and be part of the celebrations because it is not just the Munhumutapa Day launch but we are also celebrating the President’s birthday and his ascension to the position of SADC chairperson,’’ said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

He said President Mnangagwa will launch a youth housing scheme in Masvingo that will be replicated countrywide adding that it was a sign that the President was a visionary leader who walked the talk on the mantra “leaving no one and no place behind’’.

There will be entertainment galore after the birthday celebrations at Great Zimbabwe where President Mnangagwa will officially launch the Munhumutapa Day.

Festivities will continue with an all night gala that will start at Nemamwa Grounds at 6pm tomorrow.

Some of the country’s top musicians led by sungura maestro Alick Macheso will entertain the crowd at the musical gala.

The Zanu PF National Youth League conceived the Munhumutapa Day to be celebrated on September 15, every year with the country’s 10 provinces hosting the event on a rotational basis.