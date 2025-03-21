Historic! Kirsty trebles it as IOC new boss

Petros Kausiyo

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa last night led Zimbabweans and the global sporting family in celebrating a milestone when Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture Minister Kirsty Coventry romped to a massive victory in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) election in Greece.

The President said Coventry’s victory was a proud moment for the country and the African continent.

Writing on his X handle, President Mnangagwa said: “Congratulations to our own Kirsty Coventry on her historic election as the first female and first African president of the IOC.

“A proud achievement for Zimbabwe and the continent! Wishing her the greatest of success,’’ President Mnangagwa said.

Coventry becomes the 10th president of the IOC. She becomes the first woman and African to ever be elected to the position in the 131-year-hisytory of the Olympic movement.

At 41, Coventry will also be the youngest ever to be elected to the position after she powered to victory ahead of six other contestants in a heavyweight field where all her rivals were male.

In the poll staged in the seaside resort of Costa Navarino in Greece Coventry garnered 49 votes to secure a landslide victory and land the most powerful job in world sport.

Her nearest rival Juan Antonio Samaranch of Spain had 28, while Briton and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe was distant third with eight votes.

Other candidates David Lappartient (four) Morinari Watanabe (four) Johan Eliasch (two) and Prince Feisal Al Hussein with two completed the race.

Coventry will officially take up the role on June 24, after incumbent Thomas Bach steps down following a 12-year spell in charge.

She takes over the mantle at a time of heightened geopolitical uncertainty around the globe, question marks over the direction of the Olympic movement in the 21st century, and more scrutiny than ever on issues concerning gender identity and equality, among others.

But for Coventry, Zimbabwe, Africa, and athletes around the world, the victory is in doubt about living a dream.

“This is an extraordinary moment. As a nine-year girl, I never thought I would be standing up here one day getting to give back to this incredible movement of ours,” Coventry said after her election.

Before becoming a member of the IOC, she was a standout athlete for Zimbabwe, winning seven of the country’s eight Olympic medals to date.

She is also Africa’s most decorated Olympian.

Her colleague in Cabinet and Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Monica Mutsvangwa also described her triumph as a proud moment for this nation and for Coventry.

“Hearty congratulations, Kirsty Coventry!

“Your historic election as the first woman and African president of the International Olympic Committee is a proud and defining moment — for you, for Zimbabwe, and for our entire continent,’’ Mutsvangwa said.

“You have shattered barriers and inspired generations, proving that Zimbabweans can lead on the world’s biggest stage.

“This achievement signals a new era of inclusion, hope, and possibility — a testament to your unwavering commitment to sport, equality, and global unity.

“We celebrate you and stand with you as you take this bold step forward.

“Once again, makorokoto, congratulations, amhlope!’’ Mutsvangwa said.

According to reports from Greece, the first round of voting yesterday didn’t proceed without issues though, with numerous voters complaining about problems with their technological voting systems.

At one point, IOC director general Christophe De Kepper – who was hosting the voting – humorously said that a member was “testing his patience” with his complaints.

To the surprise of many, the voting was quickly closed after the first round with a winner already reaching the absolute majority (50% + one vote) mark needed.

And after a 30-minute break, Coventry was announced as Bach’s replacement and the 10th president of the IOC; of the 97 votes.

“This is not just a huge honour, but it’s also a reminder of my commitment to every single one of you that I will lead this organization with so much pride with the values at the core and I will make all of you very, very proud and extremely confident in the decision that you’ve taken today,” Coventry said.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and now, we’ve got some work together. This race was an incredible race and it made us better, made us a stronger movement.”

Coventry’s first major event to oversee will be the Milan-Cortina Winter Games next year in Italy, with the Opening Ceremony less than 11 months away.

In her manifesto for the IOC presidency, Coventry stated she hopes to make sport “a bridge between countries and cultures, a source of hope and a force for good.”

She also stressed her commitment to addressing inequality in sports, “which also means strengthening women’s sports by protecting female athletes and promoting equal opportunities for women at all levels of our movement.”

Her historic win was made all the more, sweeter that it came in the Women’s Month when the world is celebrating all females.