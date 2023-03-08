Source: Hitchhikers-turned-robbers arrested | The Herald

Crime Reporter

TWO suspected Harare carjackers targeting motorists around the city while posing as hitchhikers and then robbing their victims of their cars and cash have been arrested.

The two and their other accomplices, who are still at large, are alleged to have gone on a robbery spree after hijacking the vehicles.

CID acting spokesperson Detective Assistant Inspector Rachel Muteweri expressed concern over the increase in armed robbery cases countrywide and urged the public to be wary of criminals.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is deeply concerned about the surge in robbery cases countrywide. In some cases, the accused persons masquerade as genuine travellers in dire need of transport before pouncing on unsuspecting victims,” she said.

She said a Harare man recently lost his vehicle to two suspected carjackers Chamunorwa Togo (38) and Takudzwa Learnmore Gwenzi (32), both of Komboniyatsva, Epworth, Harare, after he offered them a lift to Juru Growth Point.

“The two, who were in the company of their accomplices who are still at large then robbed the complainant of his Honda Fit and other valuables near Juru Growth Point and drove away leaving the complainant and two other passengers stranded by the roadside.

“Using the stolen motor vehicle, the accused persons went on a robbery spree. They proceeded to Pondombiri Business Centre, Mhondoro on 25 February 2023 where they robbed a shop owner of property. They then robbed another shop owner at the business centre of groceries worth US$2 000 before loading their loot into their get-away car and sped off,” Detective Asst Insp Muteweri said.

Their luck ran out after they were intercepted at a police roadblock in Chitungwiza.

Alert police officers manning the roadblock identified the vehicle as the one reportedly stolen in Juru, Murehwa.

Upon being interviewed, the two suspects admitted of having robbed the vehicle in Juru. Searches were conducted, leading to the recovery of a bolt cutter, an assortment of groceries and solar panels. The two have since appeared at Harare Magistrates Court where they were remanded in custody for trial.

Meanwhile, police in Rusape arrested Gift Chipokosa for an armed robbery which occurred on February 27, 2023.

The suspect, together with his accomplices who are still at large, robbed the complainant of his Honda Fit after they allegedly hired him to St Joseph Secondary School turn off, Rusape.

Later during the day, detectives from CID Rusape received information that there was a Toyota Mark X, suspiciously parked by the roadside near St Joseph Secondary School.

They swiftly reacted to the information and upon approaching the vehicle, the occupants then drove off and sped towards Rusape-Nyanga Road and a chase ensued.

Tafadzwa Mutambirwa and Kudakwashe Matanhire were later on arrested after their vehicle ran out of fuel. A television suspected to have been stolen, firearm ammunition and a bolt cutter were recovered following the arrest of the two.

Gift Chipokosa, later on arrived at the scene in a bid to rescue his associates who had run out of fuel. Investigations conducted revealed that he was behind the commission of the robbery of a motor vehicle that had previously been reported. He was subsequently arrested.

Upon further questioning, he implicated his accomplices who are still at large. The stolen vehicle has since been recovered intact in Rusape and police are now on the manhunt for the outstanding accused persons.

“As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we would like to warn motorists against offering lifts to strangers as they risk falling victim to criminals. Taxi operators are urged to thoroughly vet their customers before offering services to them. In the same vein, commuters are discouraged from the use of private vehicles,” Detective Asst Insp Muteweri said.