Source: Second Republic delivers: Tuli-Manyange Dam profile | The Herald
River: Tuli
Province: Matabeleland South
District: Gwanda
Type of dam: Cylindrical Arch Concrete Dam
Volume of concrete: 61 000 m3
Spillway: Simple overflow ogee
Catchment area: 5 770 km2
Full supply capacity: 33 million cubic metres
Contract Value: US$87 298 435.17
Year Mooted: 1995
Year construction started: 2006
Year Construction stopped: 2006
Year Construction resumed: 2021
Expected Date of completion: December 2023
Overall progress: 35 percent
Contractor: China International Water and Electric Corporation
Implementing Agency: Zimbabwe National Water Authority
Progress to date
— Coffer dam now complete and providing water to the construction site and surrounding communities.
— Saddle Dam 1 is 80 percent complete
— Concrete batching plant is now fully installed
— Main dam foundations excavations now 70 percent complete
Benefits
— Irrigation: to support 1 200 hectares, boosting food security in Matabeleland South. Areas to benefit include Vela, Guyu Business Centre, Ntalale Business Centre, Chelesa Business Centre, Sizhubane Barracks, Manana Mission and Business Centre, Sebasa and Mankonkoni irrigation schemes
— Water supply to communities that are presently facing water challenges
— Livestock from nearby communities to get water
COMMENTS