Source: HIV services continue despite US aid disruption –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE recent withdrawal of United States Agency for International Development (USAid) funding in Zimbabwe has not disrupted much of HIV intervention programmes in Goromonzi district, Mashonaland East province.

In January, USAid ordered all recipients of its funds to cease operations in Zimbabwe as well as other developing countries.

This meant HIV intervention programmes under the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief had to be ceased also.

There was an outcry within the health sector over the order, with the government saying it will turn to domestic funding to sustain HIV intervention programmes.

National Aids Council (Nac) district Aids co-ordinator for Goromonzi, Graham Mafoko, said cessation of USAid support had not impacted much on their intervention efforts.

He said Nac was working with the Health ministry and a number of partners in HIV programmes, targeting mainly key populations.

“Yes, during the first days, we had disruptions, but I will say we have retained all 12 of our partners and only one is yet to confirm,” he said.

Mafoko said they had challenges with HIV viral load testing, which were quickly addressed.

He added that there were no disruptions on treatment, especially on the provision of HIV medicine.

Nac launched various HIV prevention models in a move to revolutionise and scale up preventive services in communities.

Mafoko said intervention programmes were targeted at HIV hotspots.

“As Nac in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Child Care working with our partners, we make sure that we reach out to these hotspots,” he said.

“We have a number of programmes that are supported by our partners and those that we fund as Nac.”

Mafoko said Nac partners the Health ministry on outreach programmes, where services such HIV testing and counselling, STI screening, PreP [pre-exposure prophylaxis] and PEP [post-exposure prophylaxis] are offered.

He said Goromonzi topped on STIs in Mashonaland East province and was third on HIV prevalence and attributed that to mining and farming activities coupled with the proximity of the district to Harare.

Richard Muchena, who was among people accessing health services at Chabwino Farm in Goromonzi, expressed gratitude over doorstep health services.

“I am here to access health services and we welcome the noble cause,” he said.

“Apart from the outreach programmes, we are getting support from peer-led mentors in our communities.

“There are also awareness and condom distribution programmes.”