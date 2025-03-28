Source: Chegutu school obtains court order to stop cement project in its vicinity –Newsday Zimbabwe

HARARE, Mar.27 (NewsDayLive) – Bryden Country School, an elite learning institution located in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province, has obtained an interim court order to stop cement production close to its premises.

The order was granted by High Court order Justice Regis Dembure after the school argued, in its application, that the cement project would harm the buildings and pollute the environment.

The project is being spearheaded by Chinese firm, Shuntai Investments (Pvt) Ltd, whose lawyers failed to attend court Thursday to defend their client.

The school, through its lawyers Joshua Manyumbu and Andrea Dracos of Gollop and Blank, accused the Chinese firm of rushing to commence brick moulding and quarry mining at the site before addressing their concerns.

Besides the Chegutu project, the Chinese investor also plans to establish similar plants in Bindura and Bulawayo, with a combined capacity of over three million tonnes of cement and lime per year.