Source: Hospital chief executives sacked | The Herald

HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikhosana

Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

Chief executives of five major Government hospitals have been “relieved of their duties” by the Health Services Board as part of what is described as a “restructuring exercise” within the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Those moved out are: Mr Ernest Manyawu of Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Dr Tinashe Dhobbie of Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, Dr Enock Mayida of Chitungwiza Central Hospital, Mrs Nonhlanhla Ndlovu of United Bulawayo Hospitals and Mr Leonard Mabhandi of Ingutsheni Hospital, a major psychiatric hospital near Bulawayo.

Some directors in the Ministry of Health and Child Care have also been moved.

HSB chairperson Dr Paulinus Sikhosana confirmed the changes yesterday evening and said the five hospital bosses had since been replaced by their hospitals’ clinical directors in an acting capacity.

“Yes, I can confirm the latest development and changes within the ministry. It is part of restructuring within the ministry.

“Like in any organisation, the restructuring is being carried out to improve operational efficiency, effectiveness, accountability as well as effective use of resources within the ministry. We want to keep the integrity of the organisation,” said Dr Sikhosana.

He, however, declined to name the directors and senior members of staff within the Health Ministry, who had been moved from their posts.

“I cannot give the names of the directors who have been affected or of the people who replaced the CEOs,” he said.

“It is an exercise which we are carrying out across the board. We are not only going to end with those hospitals alone. We are looking at all our hospitals,” he said.

He said the exercise is being carried out to improve efficiency in the health sector as the country is ramping up the fight against the spread of Covid-19, which has affected most countries across the globe.