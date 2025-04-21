Hospitality sector to leverage on Fair

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Speaking to Zimpapers Business Hub during a tour of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) pavilion at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre yesterday, Deputy Minister Mnangagwa said the growing participation of hospitality players reflected renewed momentum in the sector, which is increasingly regarded as a significant contributor to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

THE hospitality sector is positioning itself to leverage the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as a strategic platform to unveil new offerings and reaffirm its role as a key driver of economic growth, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Cde Tongai Mnangagwa, has said.

This year’s Sapphire Jubilee edition of the ZITF, which begins today in Bulawayo, is being held under the theme “Entrepreneurship: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape.”

“It is very important to be part of such events where we can showcase our new products, hotels, restaurants and activities that we are developing within the tourism industry,” said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

The Deputy Minister, who was being shown around the ZTA pavilion, noted that the tourism and hospitality sector remains a cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s economic development.

Surpassing agriculture and mining, the tourism and hospitality industry recorded tremendous growth in 2024, accounting for 12 percent of the country’s GDP.

“We have so much to offer in 2025 — from innovative hospitality experiences to expanded tourism packages that reflect the growth and dynamism of our industry. In terms of our sector’s contribution to the economy, we are doing well,” said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

“Tourism is still in the number one spot contributing to the fiscus. This is mainly because people are travelling widely, domestic tourism is on the rise, and this will help build Zimbabwe.” Deputy Minister Mnangagwa urged industry players to take full advantage of high-profile events like ZITF to market their products, connect with international partners, and position Zimbabwe as a premier travel and investment destination.