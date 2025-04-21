Tagwirei to lead empowerment drive

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Joseph Madzimure-Zimpapers Politics Hub

BUSINESS mogul Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who was recommended for co-option into the Zanu PF Central Committee, is expected to be a torchbearer on empowerment programmes in line with Vision 2030 of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy, Harare provincial chairman Cde Godwills Masimirembwa has said.

In an exclusive interview yesterday to discuss the co-option process for party members into the Central Committee, Cde Masimirembwa emphasised the importance of integrating successful entrepreneurs like Cde Tagwirei into Zanu PF structures.

“We want Cde Tagwirei to be the torchbearer on our empowerment discussions in line with Vision 2030,” he said.

This underscores the party’s strategic focus on leveraging business expertise to drive national development.

The recommendation for Cde Tagwirei’s co-option follows the death of Cde Eleuterio Mahara, who was a Central Committee member in Harare.

Cde Masimirembwa outlined that the Central Committee, which is responsible for co-opting new members, recognised the vacancy left by Cde Mahara and viewed Cde Tagwirei as an ideal candidate to fill the role.

“As a province, we agreed to recommend him to the Central Committee of the party; it is the one which co-opts a member to its ranks if there is a vacancy,” he explained.

Cde Masimirembwa’s remarks reflect a broader vision within the party to harness the talents of business leaders to enhance its governance and economic strategies.

He noted that, consistent with President Mnangagwa’s developmental trajectory, Harare Province aims to attract individuals with proven business acumen.

“Harare Province would like to attract to the leadership of Harare Province people who talk about business, who would talk about prosperity, and it is in that light that we looked around and saw this in one of the sons of Zimbabwe, a prominent businessman, a business strategist, a party loyalist, Cde Tagwirei,” said Cde Masimirembwa.

The Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee is not only focused on political strategies and winning elections but also aims to hold discussions centred on economic development and prosperity.

“We also want to be holding economic development, prosperity PCCs. It is in those areas where we found ourselves lacking the most,” Cde Masimirembwa added.

The approach indicates a shift in the party’s focus towards integrating economic discussions into its political framework. Cde Tagwirei, who is known for his strategic business insights, is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the party’s economic policies and initiatives if co-opted.

His co-option is seen as a crucial step in aligning Zanu PF’s objectives with the broader national development agenda. “Our focus is that as the Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee, apart from holding political PCCs, where we talk about winning elections, political strategies, and so on, we also want to be holding economic development and prosperity PCCs. It is in those areas where we found ourselves lacking the most. So we decided to recommend this illustrious son of the soil,” said Cde Masimirembwa.