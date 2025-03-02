Source: Housing cooperative boss faces fraud charges – The Standard

The suspect Godfrey Kamoto was remanded out of custody on US$50 bail by the Harare magistrate court over the allegations.

A Harare housing co-operative chairperson allegedly defrauded a colleague US$10 00 in a botched residential stand deal.

The complainant is Kathewela Haggai (34) from Zimre Park in Ruwa.

Prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu alleged that sometime in 2011, Haggai and Kamoto were evicted from Manresa farm, Harare and later settled at Eastview.

A housing co-operative was formed by settlers in the area, and Kamoto was elected chairperson.

Court papers indicated that Haggai was allocated a residential stand number 24305 by the housing cooperative.

Haggai later discovered that the same stand had been sold to another individual when he wanted to start building.

It later emerged that Kamoto was the one who sold the stand.

Kamoto promised to find an alternative stand for Haggai, but failed to do so despite him demanding US$10 000.