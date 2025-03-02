Source: Donor taking Zim Red Cross allegations ‘seriously’ – The Standard

The Finnish Red Cross, one of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) major partners, says it is taking the allegations of financial misconduct within the local national society very seriously.

The top brass at the ZRCS is accused of a litany of allegations, including corporate governance breaches, abuse of office and corruption.

Last week authorities at the ZRCS in a January and February finance update confirmed that the humanitarian organisation was reeling under a US$2 million debt, including US$307 463 owed to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) in unpaid employees’ taxes.

“PAYE has been accumulating; we have been using these funds to pay HQ [headquarters] staff salaries and it is a matter of time before the responsible authorities make necessary spot checks which might result in project funds garnishing of accounts,” read part of an accompanying note on the finance update.

As such, the Finnish Red Cross told Standard People that they were taking all the allegations seriously.

“The Finnish Red Cross has robust risk management processes and a long history of engagement with the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society,” said head of Finnish Red Cross in Zimbabwe Michaela Södergård.

“We take all allegations of this nature very seriously.”

On the issue of the ZRCS paying a 2010 legacy debt to the Finnish Red Cross following allegations of misappropriation of funds by the secretary-general Elias Hwenga, then the provincial programmes officer for Mashonaland Central, Södergård said: “The cases dating back to 2010 have been fully investigated, audited and reported to back donors and the debt has been paid by Zimbabwe Red Cross Society to the Finnish Red Cross.”

This publication established that Hwenga allegedly misappropriated funds, which saw the Finnish Red Cross threatening to withdraw support to the detriment of the most vulnerable people.

A ZRCS managerial disciplinary hearing and grievances committee found Hwenga guilty and he was dismissed in April 2010.

Last week Hwenga denied that he was ever dismissed by the ZRCS over misappropriation of funds.

“At no point in my life in the ZRCS did I misappropriate any Finnish Red Cross funds as you allege,” he said.

“I am working with the Finnish Red Cross as one of the ZRCS’ main partners.”

The ZRCS is said to have raised millions of dollars at the peak of first aid and nurse aide training between 2021 and 2023 as more than 98 000 people are said to have undergone training on average US$300 per person during that period.

When asked to comment on the issue, Hwenga said: “Not applicable”.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the largest humanitarian network in the world, had not responded to questions sent by this publication at the time of going to print.