Source: How Mine gold heist: 3 suspects arrested –Newsday Zimbabwe

Gold blocks

THREE armed robbery suspects believed to be part of the gang that robbed 11,9kg of gold at How Mine, near Bulawayo, have been arrested.

According to police, one of the suspects was fished out of a South African bound private car attempting to flee, while the other two had earlier been nabbed hours after the robbery.

The other four are still at large.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30) in connection with an armed robbery case which occurred on 04th October 2022 at the 21 km peg along Bulawayo – How Mine Road, Douglasdale, Bulawayo, where 11,6 kgs of gold on transit from How Mine to Fidelity Printers, Bulawayo and four firearms were stolen,” police said in a statement

“Further investigations by the Police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR30XJGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi, also known as Tonderai Vumbunu and was at times seen being driven by Antony Moyo. Police arrested Antony Moyo who implicated Wilson Mutandwa and Earnest Mutandwa, who were subsequently arrested.”