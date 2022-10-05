Source: Sikhala, Sithole denied bail for the 5th time –Newsday Zimbabwe

Sithole & Sikhala (in handcuffs)

OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole have been denied bail for the fifth consecutive time.Sithole and Sikhala had applied for bail on changed circumstances.

In denying them bail, Harare Magistrate Taurai Manuwere said there are no changed circumstances to warrant the duo getting bail.

They are facing charges of inciting party supporters to riot over the brutal killing of party activist Moreblessing Ali in Chitungwiza’s Nyatsime area.

More to follow…