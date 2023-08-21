How the President served a sumptuous last supper 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Thousands of supporters graced President Mnangagwa’s 10th Star Rally in Shurugwi on Saturday

Kuda Bwititi Zimpapers Elections Desk

IT was a tour de force in oratory skills punctuated by piles of pyrotechnics.

President Mnangagwa on Saturday delivered his final election campaign address at the 10th provincial ZANU PF star rally at Tongogara Business Centre in Shurugwi and captivated global attention with a memorable and prolific speech.

Dubbed the mother of all rallies, the President saved the best for last as his address poignantly highlighted several fundamental issues including Wednesday’s elections, Zimbabwe’s greatness, rich history, future and development trajectory.

In the nine previous star rallies that he has addressed, the President mostly spoke in Shona or Ndebele but this time he deliberately chose to communicate in English to ensure that his message could be heard loud and clear by dozens of foreign observers that were in attendance, foreign journalists and other global audiences.

“We have invited many observer nations from our region, continent and beyond, and they are here. Some do not understand our local Shona or Ndebele languages, so you will find me speaking more in English than Shona. Not that I love English, but it is beneficial that my message is understood beyond ourselves. Your presence here is evidence that the people of Zimbabwe will continue to show your unflinching love for your motherland.”

The message to the observers was clear and candid as he told them to stick to their mandate and not to predetermine chaos during the elections.

“As I have said to all the observer missions, please do not come to observe us with foregone conclusions from your homes or your countries. Come with an open mind. We are a peaceful people,” he said.

The President spoke passionately and confidently about ZANU PF’s chances of winning the elections saying nothing will stop the ruling party from achieving a thumping victory.

“ZANU PF is ready and well-prepared for victory on August 23. ZANU PF is unstoppable; victory is certain. However, in our DNA, as a revolutionary party, we preach peace and unity.

“We say no to violence; those who differ with us are allowed to do it in a diplomatic manner . . . As ZANU PF, we do not support such people, victory is on the horizon, our victory is certain. On 23 August, let’s all go and vote. We will be protecting our country, village by village, polling station by polling station, constituency by constituency, right up to the presidency and ensure ZANU PF is victorious.”

The President also made it clear that no one is qualified to lecture Zimbabwe about democracy because ZANU PF fought for it during the liberation struggle.

Last week, Zimbabwe commemorated the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays and in his speech, the President paid special tribute to the towering figure of the liberation struggle General Josiah Tongogara, who was the commander of the ZANLA forces during the war for Independence.

The venue for the rally was named after General Tongogara, whose daughter Nyaradzo was in attendance.

President Mnangagwa also paid tribute to national heroes from Midlands province including first Vice President of ZANU, the late Cde Leopold “Shumba yeChirumhanzu” Takawira; Cde Lameck Chikanga Makanda; Cde Cephas Msipa; Cde Garikai Gary Magadzire; Cde Clement Muneri Muchachi, who came from here. Cde Akim Mathew Ndlovu, Cde Richard Chemist Hove, Cde Lieutenant General (Rtd) Sibusiso Moyo, Cde Major-General (Rtd) Sydney Vulindlela Bhebhe and Brigadier-General (Rtd) Benjamin Mabenge.

Political analyst Mr Tongai Dana said the President has mastered the art of using light-heartedness in delivering his speeches.

“What has impressed me the most about the President in his speeches is the use of levity. Levity is the ability to use banter to make compelling statements.

“The President in his addresses appears to be cracking jokes yet if you read beyond the apparent message you can decode that he will be making powerful statements. This shows that he connects well with the people.”

Mr Dana added: “That last speech was a powerful address that exhibited the President’s statecraft. It was for me the best address that he has made since he started his rallies in Chipinge.

“The President explained the greatness of Zimbabwe in a profound fashion. He made me love my country even more by explaining how we as Zimbabweans are a unique and special nation founded by the great Emperor Munhumutapa whose tentacles were spread across many parts of the region.

“Also the President was bullish about his chances of winning the elections and anyone can now see that there is not going to be any other result in this year’s elections than a thumping victory for ZANU PF.”

To many people, it is a foregone conclusion that the President will win Wednesday’s elections and on Saturday, he delivered a sumptuous last supper that will remain etched in the minds of multitudes.