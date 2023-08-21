Saintfloew checks into SA rehab

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Saintfloew

Tafadzwa Zimoyo Entertainment Editor

When your only tool is a hammer, you think every problem is a nail but when you have clever people around you, they take your hand and help you negotiate intricate places of life.

For hip-hop musician Saintfloew — born Spice Tawanda Junior Mambo — the dark world of drugs had taken him into the darkest corners of life, but today, he thanks good people around him for helping go into rehabilitation.

Was it not William Shakespeare who wrote, It takes good people to do nothing for the evil to prevail?

Sometimes, showbiz industry can be a dangerous place and Saintfloew took every drug that existed in the street cocktail.

From the beginning, everyone wants to see their favourite celebrities or artistes living with no errors yet people tend to forget they are also human.

The pressure of the industry sometimes just gets to be too much and somewhere down the line things spiral out of control.

From musicians to movie actors, the temptations are real.

Such is the story of Saintfloew who has taken the biggest step of his music career and life and checked into a rehabilitation centre in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Reason, to correct the wrongs.

The hit-making musician who has bagged a number of accolades in his short but illustrious career has for long been dogged by allegations of drug substance abuse.

Sainfloew left an indelible mark at the recently held “ZimFest Live UK’,” in England where fans were clamouring for more.

In an interview with The Herald Arts yesterday before departing for South Africa, Saintfloew said he has come to the realisation that he is set for a very successful music career and felt the need to get rid of blights like drug and substance abuse that have killed the promising careers of many.

“I believe I am a gifted musician with the potential to reach amazing heights at the international level and I am happy to make this big step towards correcting my wrongs,” he said.

“My problem was not as large scale as some might have believed but I feel the direction I am taking with my music career doesn’t need any black spots. I want to be the best I can be musically.”

The ‘Silas Mavende’ hit-maker will be in rehabilitation for over a month at a rehabilitation centre and he did not want to disclose the name as it was a private arrangement.

“I can’t share details of the rehab as it is not part of the contract as I have been instructed not to.” He said is grateful to his management team and key stakeholders that have helped him take this step.

“I am blessed to be working with some of the best business and creative minds in Zimbabwe and those have helped me see beyond my current achievements,” said Saintfloew.

“We all agreed that if we are to take this dream beyond Zimbabwe then sacrifices have to be made. I am fully committed to this and I promise my fans and Zimbabweans at large a big turnaround.” The singer said losing his father at a young age and having to be raised by a single but hardworking mother had a bearing on the regrettable path he had taken.

“Growing up without a father and having to endure a difficult upbringing makes you think you are alone. Even as you carry those dreams it all seems bleak.”

“That coupled with peer pressure led to drug and substance abuse. It’s a stage I want to forget particularly as I take this step towards the future I want,” he said.

Saintfloew said has learnt from the mistakes of others and hopes his story will inspire his generation particularly at a time government and other stakeholders are battling drug and substance abuse.

“I want to be a champion of hope to my generation. Many now think it’s normal to abuse drugs but we want to change the narrative.

It’s time we lead by example and demonstrate that no problem is insurmountable. I see the efforts by Government and other stakeholders and I want to be a strategic partner in this fight,” he said.

On checking, Saintfloew’s career has taken a positive surge since he started working with Tinashe Mutarisi of Nash Paints Group.

“I am grateful to my elder Tinashe Mutarisi who has helped me realise my full potential and I thank God for all we have achieved.

I however, feel there is a lot more we can achieve especially if we conquer this problem. I have faith and I am convinced we will win this fight,” he said.

He said that he feels duty-bound to lead a clean life so that he can achieve all his goals and take care of his mother.

“I owe my mother big time and I want to make her proud. She has been very supportive since day one but I want her to see me becoming the best I can be. My mother has worked hard for me to be where I am today. She is proud of what I have achieved but I believe more is coming,” she said.

However, Government has continued to scale its fight against drugs and substance abuse and it recently unveiled a US$500 million chest to fight the scourge. A lot of efforts have gone into this national campaign with the police and other players orchestrating a national blitz against drug lords.

His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also called for sterner measures against those seen to be pushing drugs which have affected the lives of young people, particularly in the ghetto.