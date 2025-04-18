Source: How Varun Beverages is reshaping Zim’s consumer market –Newsday Zimbabwe

WHEN Varun Beverages Zimbabwe began commercial production in January 2018, it had a single production line.

Today, the company boasts four backward-integrated lines manufacturing bottle closures and preforms, alongside six production lines capable of churning out nearly 100 million bottles of water and sparkling beverages monthly.

In December 2024, President Emmerson Mnangagwa inaugurated the sixth and seventh phases of investment, marking a strategic leap into PepsiCo’s snack division.

With this franchise agreement, Varun Beverages brings globally recognised brands like Frito-Lay, Doritos and Simba to local consumers, distributed nationwide through PAN Zimbabwe.

Early market reception has been strong, signalling robust demand for the products.

To further sweeten the deal for consumers, Varun Beverages recently rolled out a 750ml sparkling beverage pack — offering an extra 250ml at just US$0,50 per bottle — across its Pepsi, Mirinda, 7UP and Mountain Dew brands.

The expansion of its Aquaclear bottled water line has also improved nationwide availability, while a fleet of branded pushcarts and 110 free ice machines ensure chilled drinks reach even remote areas.

The economic ripple effect has been substantial: Varun’s operations support 13 000 families directly and indirectly, with another 2 000 jobs expected when the snack production project launches in late 2025.

If plans to deploy 1 000 more pushcarts and 700 refrigerators come to fruition this year its retail dominance will be further entrenched.

With new flavours and innovations slated for 2025, Varun Beverages is ensuring that world-class brands will continue to be within arm’s reach of consumers in Zimbabwe.