Source: TIMB dismantles 2 corruption syndicates –Newsday Zimbabwe

THE Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) has dismantled two corruption syndicates operating within Zimbabwe’s tobacco marketing system.

For years, tobacco farmers have complained of rampant underhand dealings at auction floors, ranging from bribery and price manipulation to the switching of tobacco bales and unfair trading practices.

Consequently, the auction system, which is meant to guarantee fair competition and transparent pricing, has frequently been exploited by syndicates made up of middlemen, auction staff and rogue merchants.

Farmers, financially desperate after a season’s hard work, have thus become easy targets for unscrupulous individuals, promising favourable prices or the prevention of bale rejections in exchange for bribes.

Such practices, which are largely part of side marketing, remain a bane on the tobacco industry, siphoning millions of United States dollars from the sector.

In a statement, TIMB said its inspectorate unit intercepted two corruption rackets within 48 hours at Tobacco Sales Floors.

“The operations were part of on-going efforts to curb illegal activities that have been undermining fair market practices and exploiting vulnerable tobacco farmers,” the tobacco regulator said in a statement.

The board said the syndicate involved insiders operating from within the auction floor and external collaborators working from outside the premises.

“Their strategy was to solicit bribes from unsuspecting farmers, offering them favourable auction outcomes in return,” TIMB said.

“After paying the requested amount, part of the money was passed to a checker representing one of the merchants, while another portion was handed over to an outside trader who would later purchase the manipulated bales at a lower cost.”

This paper understands that investigations revealed a disturbing level of collusion designed to subvert the entire marketing process.

Four members of the syndicate were arrested on site and are due to appear in court.

TIMB acting chief executive officer Emmanuel Matsvaire reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on corruption.

“We are determined to uphold transparency, fairness and integrity in the tobacco marketing system through vigilant enforcement by our Inspectorate Unit,” he said.

“The industry must be protected from those who seek to exploit farmers and compromise the integrity of our systems.

“Farmers and stakeholders are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any illegal activities to TIMB or law enforcement officials.”

At its peak in 2023, tobacco contributed over US$900 million in export earnings, supporting thousands of livelihoods, especially in rural communities.