HR officer arrested over US$15 000 fraud 

Tatenda Mikishoni was granted US$300 bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi and will return to court on October 11 pending the finalisation of investigations.

A HUMAN resources officer for Chikomba district in the Primary and Secondary Education ministry was last week arraigned before the courts facing a theft charge after allegedly misappropriating US$15 000 which was meant for the importation of a vehicle.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi alleged that in April this year, Sakura Vuta Dewatering (PVT) Ltd, wanted to import a motor vehicle from Be Forward Japan to Zimbabwe.

The company engaged Mikishoni’s services after he had previously assisted them in the importation of other vehicles.

The court heard that, on April 29, Sakura gave Mikishoni US$10 000 as deposit for the purchase of a Toyota Hilux Vigo Champ double cab 2020 model.

Mikishoni allegedly deposited US$10 000 in his account.

On April 30, Sakura paid Mikishoni US$5 797 as a top-up for the purchase of the above motor vehicle through their lawyers, Rufu and Makoni Legal Practitioners.

Mikishoni acknowledged receipt of US$15 797.

Chonzi told the court that after the final payment, Mikishoni was supposed to have paid or transferred US$15 190 to Be Forward’s account as the purchase price, as per the invoice.

However, Mikishoni is accused of only depositing US$4 588 and converted US$10 602 to personal use.

The company filed a report with the police leading to Mikishoni’s arrest.