Zanu PF steps up plans to extend ED tenure 

ZANU PF provincial co-ordinating committees are meeting across the country where they are endorsing the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa’s constitutionally-mandated two terms end in 2028 and he has vowed that he will vacate office when his last tenure ends.

NewsDay has established that the endorsement by the provinces will be tabled at the Zanu PF national people’s conference in Bulawayo next month.

The party provincial structures are currently conducting meetings to come up with resolutions to take to the Zanu PF national conference slated for October 22 to 27 in Bulawayo.

NewsDay gathered that key party wings, including the women’s league and youth league, have also passed resolutions urging Mnangagwa to extend his tenure, saying his continued governance is essential for the country’s stability and development.

During a PCC meeting in Manicaland last week, Zanu PF members unanimously endorsed Mnangagwa’s leadership beyond 2028.

Zanu PF national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha told NewsDay yesterday that the move was part of the party’s democratic processes.

He said, while not everyone might agree with the resolutions the process remained intact.

“Isn’t this is what you term democracy. If we keep quiet then you will say there is no democracy. And if others speak you question them. So here it’s the people who are talking and the President listens to the wishes of his people, ndozviripo.

“The people are very much aware of the Constitution, but they also desire the continuation of his leadership. So it’s now up to him to make the final decision. But just know that democracy doesn’t please everyone, but that’s democracy at work,” Machacha said.

Similar resolutions have also been passed in other provinces, including Matabeleland South, with the Women’s League led by political commissar Maybe Mbowa echoing the call for Mnangagwa to extend his rule.

The league’s national secretary Mabel Chinomona, committed to communicate the sentiments to Mnangagwa, describing him as a “listening President” who values the voice of the people.

Close sources within the party also said the part was intensifying efforts to secure a continued leadership role for Mnangagwa.

“Party insiders are adamant that Mnangagwa remains the cornerstone of our strategy moving forward. We are actively working on solidifying his position and ensuring a continued leadership role, both within Zanu PF and on the national level,” he said.

Another source within the party said: “So we are going to have the conference next month with all the resolutions. The resolutions will be tabled at the conference and the President will just be a participant.”

The resolutions have, however, sparked widespread debate with political analysts saying they undermine the country’s Constitution and set a dangerous precedent for future leaders.

Earlier last week, Zanu PF apparatchiks were reported to be pushing for the mutilation of the Constitution to facilitate the extension of Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the constitutionally-mandated five-year two-term limit which ends in 2028.

Zanu PF’s Harare provincial chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa recently said the push to amend the Constitution would be tabled at next month’s Zanu PF annual people’s conference slated for Bulawayo, hinting that the current term could be extended by two years, which would extend Mnangagwa’s rule to 2030.