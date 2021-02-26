Source: Huawei partners NetOne to launch mobile broadband services – DailyNews

Myles Matarise

STAFF WRITER

matarisem@dailynews.co.zw

Leading global provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) and infrastructure, Huawei, has partnered local telecommunications service provider NetOne, to improve Zimbabwe’s ICT technology services and infrastructure.

This comes as the government seeks to ensure communication security and improvement of the general service level of telecoms which increasingly plays an important role in national economic and social development in regards to ICT development.

This project is a strategic cooperation project between China and Zimbabwe with Huawei being responsible for the delivery of the project.

“Mobile broadband services will become a new driving force for the development of Zimbabwe’s communications industry due to low cost and fast installation. “In total, the project created more than 1,500 jobs and provided a wide range of training content relevant to the ICT industry,” Huawei NetOne account manager Jiang Jiaqi told the Daily News.

With the development of Zimbabwe in recent years, a large number of overseas companies and ordinary residents have increased demand for telecommunications services, especially Internet access and mobile data services.

The existing communications facilities are difficult to meet these requirements, and there are great problems between communications service capabilities and service requirements.

Huawei NetOne account manager Jiang Jiaqi. PIC by Myles Matarise

“The coverage and quality of the network greatly improved by NetOne will enable Zimbabweans to experience better network services. “And there are many direct or indirect benefits such as expanding employment and attracting investment, drive the development of related industries and will improve the investment climate,” Jiaqi added.

This project is conducive to improving the investment environment, accelerating the construction of soft power in Zimbabwe, providing better office platforms and information channels for foreign businessmen, improving the security of the existing financial system, and promoting the achievement of the government’s economic and social development goals.

“The successful implementation of this project will also drive the development of related industries, improve Zimbabwe’s informatisation and modernisation, and provide an efficient and convenient service platform for investors.

“The mobile broadband network has powerful throughput and data processing capabilities and can quickly provide real-time call and data services for enterprises, public sectors, and individual users,” Jiaqi said further.

During the implementation of the NetOne Phase II project, the network planning covers remote mountainous areas.

In some remote areas, only NetOne provides services which achieves good social benefits and public recognition.

The NetOne Phase III project, which will soon be implemented within two years, is an important strategic project to improve the quality of communications in Zimbabwe.

Furthermore, the government will focus on developing ICT experts, software engineers to develop the ICT in Zimbabwe.

All departments and agencies, especially the Office of the President and the Ministry of Finance, are also in support and are hoping that Zimbabwe will become a digital national and regional ICT center as soon as possible.

Zimbabwe was one of two African countries that China donated the covid-19 vaccine to, this shows the good cooperation and friendship between these two countries.

The Chinese government has always given strong support to Zimbabwe’s communications infrastructure construction.

In addition to providing financial assistance, the Chinese government has actively encouraged the outstanding Chinese ICT enterprises to develop in Zimbabwe.

“With the strong support of the two parties, the mobile broadband Phase 111 project will be delivered efficiently, and will become a benchmark for further cooperation between the two parties in related fields,” Jiaqi said.