Human rights violations in Zimbabwe are prosecutable says Dr Chengeta – VIDEO

Law expert Dr Thompson Chengeta says the current human rights violations being perpetrated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime in the country are prosecutable both under domestic and international jurisdiction.

Chengeta however, emphasizes that for Mnangagwa’s regime to be brought to book under international law there is need for tangible proof that domestic jurisdictions are ineffective.

The international law expert however, says in Zimbabwe the domestic jurisdictions are unavailable and ineffective with regard to August 1 2018 victims, Hopewell Chin’ono’s detention and the current crackdown on opposition activists.

Chengeta dismisses statements made by Mnangagwa’s regime that there is peace when its using the military to muzzle the voice of the masses.