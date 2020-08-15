Source: Spain’s Real Betis to launch football academy in Zimbabwe – CGTN

Spanish football club Real Betis will set up a soccer academy in Zimbabwe, its second in Africa after launching another in Morocco.

The club said in a statement that it will team up with Harare-based Athletes Sphere Management (ASM) “to launch a series of sports projects in the African country within the Club’s strategic plan to extend its brand and methodology throughout the world, educate from football and transmit the values ​​of the institution.”

The club added that the aim of the academy will be “to develop grassroots football in the area by implementing the Club’s methodology, as long as the evolution of the pandemic allows it.”

ASM has hailed the project as a game changer in the Southern African country, which hopes it can play a role in Real Betis’ quest to grow its brand in Africa.

“I am really happy with this agreement that will bring first level opportunities to Zimbabwe. From ASM we are looking forward to helping with the growth of Real Betis Balompié and its brand in the region through the different projects that will be born as a result of this agreement. I am grateful and It will be an honor to lead the Betis Academy project in Zimbabwe. My blood is now verdiblanca,” said Gerald Sibanda, CEO of ASM.

On his part, Rafael Muela, manager of the Real Betis Foundation, said the project was an opportunity to help aspiring soccer players achieve their dreams.

“In this exceptional situation, Agreements like this make us especially excited and fill us with optimism, since they show us that both the Real Betis Balompié Foundation and our partners around the world work so that young people can enjoy football,” he said.