Source: Hunt for Mutare town clerk resumes –Newsday Zimbabwe

MUTARE City has resumed the hunt for a new town clerk after a candidate who had been initially appointed snubbed the offer.

Kumbirai Madanhi was appointed Mutare town clerk on March 1 last year to replace Joshua Maligwa, who succumbed to COVID-19 in early 2021.

However, Madanhi snubbed the offer after reportedly changing goal posts three times in March, July and October last year after being asked to commence duty. Madanhi has since signed a new five-year contract as Ruwa Local Board secretary.

This prompted council to seek advice from the Local Government Board which approved the re-advertisment of the post.

Blessing Chafesuka is the acting town clerk.

Mutare mayor Simon Chabuka confirmed the development to NewsDay yesterday

“Yes l can confirm that as council we have re-advertised for the town clerk’s post. This follows the snubbing of our offer by Mr Kumbirai Madanhi who could not take up the job despite writing to him three times to commence duty,” Chabuka said.

“We felt that council should move forward because the town clerk is the accounting officer and chief advisor of council and is expected to proffer overall leadership in the provision of the service delivery and strategic direction in the city in line with stakeholders’ expectations.”

According to key requisites, the Mutare City Council is looking for a person with more than 10 years demonstrable and proven experience in the local government environment. The candidate must be above 35 years and possess a degree in administration, law, accountants, social sciences, engineering or any relevant degree.

The aspiring candidate must have a post-graduate qualification in Business Administration and Public Sector Management.

The incoming town clerk comes as the current management led by Chafesuka has successfully implemented the recapitalisation programme and procurement of service delivery vehicles and equipment.

Mutare City Council has won various awards of excellence and service delivery. The Local Government and Public Works ministry recently named the city as best run metropolitan.