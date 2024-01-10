Source: Mortuary science school set up at Mpilo Hospital – The Southern Eye

THABISO Youth Centre, a skills development college, has partnered Bulawayo’s Mpilo Central Hospital to set up a Mortuary Science and Undertaking School.

Speaking to Southern Eye, Thabiso Youth Centre director Michael Makuchete said it is a controversial profession, but someone has to do it.

“We started training mortuary science and undertaking after realising the demand for such training. We are partnering with government hospitals in the training process. It’s a scary profession, but someone must do the job,” Makuchete said.

Seven attaches were already undertaking the course in the Chitungwiza cohort, with the school starting its enrolment in Bulawayo this year.

The syllabus includes Laws Governing Death and Burial, Mortuary Attendant Duties, Cremation Embalmment, Funeral Directing, as well as Health and Safety in a Mortuary. The institution is offering the programme, given the availability of opportunities, both locally and internationally.