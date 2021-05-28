Source: Hurungwe RDC’s Devolution Funded equipment unveiled | The Herald

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

HURUNGWE Rural District Council has been hailed for complementing Vision 2030 through the purchase of high-impact equipment in order to improve social service delivery.

The council took the delivery of a borehole rig, front-end loader and a tractor valued at $22.2 million procured from their share of 2020 Devolution Fund.

Officiating at the unveiling ceremony of the equipment today at Magunje stadium, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka applauded President Mnangagwa’s vision of an upper-middle-class economy by 2030.

She called on the council to service the machinery using professionals for longevity.

“The machines should be operated by trained personnel and serviced by professional service providers to avoid any breakdowns.

The equipment should serve the purpose of uplifting lives,” she said.

Chiefs in the district are expected to be the first to benefit from the borehole drilling service.

Council chief executive officer, Luke Kalavina said the 200-metre borehole rig was going to alleviate water challenges in the district adding private drilling service will be offered at lower rates.