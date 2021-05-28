Source: Typhoid vaccine: Relief for Mash West | The Herald

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Chegutu district health officials say the Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) launched by the Government last week is a relief to the district which is prone to Diarrhoea related ailments.

Zimbabwe became only the third country in the world to make it part of its routine immunisation programme after Pakistan and Libya.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga launched the vaccination programme, which is set to end on June 4, last week.

District Medical Officer for Chegutu Dr Tonderai Nhende said they have been previously hit hard by diarrhoeareal diseases and these vaccines come as a relief.

“We have a challenge with diarrhoeareal disease mainly because of old infrastructure – the sewer system and I think mainly the challenge of water in the urban area.

“We are very prone to these diseases and I urge the community to get vaccinated.

“In December we had a very successful oral campaign vaccination programme for cholera, so I just urge the community to do what they did last time,” said Dr Nhende.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s Mr Ranganayi Chisepo, the acting deputy director Mashonaland West Province, responsible for primary education said the programme has started well.

“We started on the 24th with all districts participating. Our heads were trained by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

“We are covering all schools whether Government, Trust or private schools, they are Zimbabweans and this programme is for all Zimbabweans,” he said.

The introduction of typhoid vaccination is being done in line with Government’s thrust to improve the quality of life of citizens, particularly children, by protecting them from disease outbreaks using vaccines.

At Hope Tariro Hope primary school in Coldstream, Chinhoyi 195 learners had been immunised against a target of 238 eligible children.

Mashonaland West provincial nursing officer Mr Farayi Marufu said the programme is going on very well and they are within range to meet their targets.

“Its a huge turnout in some areas we are more than 2000 students per day. We are on course and people have embraced these vaccines,” said Mr Marufu.

The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine vaccination for over 6 million children aged nine months to below 15 years in line with recommendations from global and local immunisation experts.

Thereafter, all children in Zimbabwe will begin to receive Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine through routine immunisation at nine months of age