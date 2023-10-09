Source: Hurungwe readies for polio vaccination –Newsday Zimbabwe

HURUNGWE district, in Mashonalalnd West province, is targeting to vaccinate more than 70 000 children during the polio supplementary immunisation activity exercise set to kick off on Wednesday.

Addressing delegates during a meeting held in Karoi last week, the district health promotions officer, Komborero Gotosa, said they were targeting 70 028 in the three-day programme ending on October 13.

“Health officials will be moving from household to household to attend to children below the age of five. Our daily target will be pegged at 17 507 children and we will be visiting marketplaces, schools, clinics, churches and hospitals. We hope to reach a 95% target in Hurungwe where we have had support from other stakeholders,” said Gotosa.

Hurungwe is the largest district in Mashonaland West with 41 clinics and two referral district hospitals. The province is targeting 380 466 children during the exercise.

District medical officer Munyaradzi Chidaushe urged community participation for the exercise to reach the intended target.

“We are grateful that our stakeholders continue to help us fulfil our mandate on health matters, especially during trying times under COVID-19. Our good working relations have seen us overcoming challenges. We, therefore, appeal for your continued support ahead the Polio supplementary immunisation activity Round 4,” said Chidaushe.

The district’s polio vaccination exercise is part of a countrywide programme funded by the World Health Organisation following reported cases regionally in Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique, among others.

“Let us work together and prevent polio among children under five years. Zambia registered some cases that expose Hurungwe district as it is close to them. We need to work hard and assist our children to get vaccines on time. Hurungwe has a high risk of polio due to its vicinity with Zambia,’’ Chidaushe added.

Hurungwe district is part of a regional corridor from South Africa and northern countries like Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Globally, Afghanistan and Pakistan have the highest prevalence rates.