Source: Minister hails DaNet on housing provision -Newsday Zimbabwe

NEWLY appointed Manicaland provincial affairs minister and devolution Misheck Mugadza has challenged other land developers to emulate Destiny of Africa Network ( DaNet) in Manicaland for offering quality housing provisions.

Mugadza made the remarks after DaNet leadership led by Wilson Masokowere and treasure Temba Shumba Sauramba paid a courtesy visit on Saturday to the minister office congratulating him for the new post.

Mugadza said he was happy with developments being made by DaNet in Mutare adding that he will tour the projects.

“l have met Destiny of Africa Network leadership and l was impressed with their vision and l will very soon tour some of the projects in Mutare and other areas.

“They are following President Emmerson Mnangagwa vision 2030, l want some other housing cooperatives to take notes from Destiny Of Africa Network,” Mugadza said

Mugadza said he was honoured to be appointed to the post and was ready to fulfil his mandate as the servant of the people.

“I am honoured and extremely humbled to have been appointed as the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Manicaland. I have accepted the appointment with humility,” he added

Masokowere said: “We had a fruitful meeting with the minister, we congratulated for winning the Mutasa South constituency and the appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to become our provincial affairs minister.”

Hundreds of home seekers from the eastern border city have benefited from DaNet housing projects.

DaNet is currently acquiring private land for development and is already mobilising resources for infrastructure development.