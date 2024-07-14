Source: Hwange battles service delivery disruptions – The Southern Eye

A critical shortage of plant machinery is hampering road works and other services in the coal mining town of Hwange, council said.

Hwange Local Board (HLB) director of engineering services Ndabezinhle Twala, said they had the capacity to improve service delivery provided there was requisite machinery.

“We are still finding it difficult to effectively carry out some of our projects due to lack of machinery,” Twala said.

“We are finding it difficult to service stands as we don’t have the equipment to do exaction work for sewer and water reticulation as well as opening up roads.”

Twala said the council was in need of a JCB (excavator), grader, water bowser and road roller.

“Failure to have this equipment leads to dysfunctional settlements such as Empumalanga Phase 4,” he said.

“As a result, we are forced to hire and this is costly.”

Council had budgeted for the purchase of plant and machinery in its 2024 budget with expectations of utilising the devolution fund for procurement.