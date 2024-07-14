Source: Man arrested for raping niece – The Southern Eye

Nyoni allegedly chased the other siblings away and ordered his niece to come to the bedroom where he raped her once.

A 52-year-old man from Nkayi has been remanded in custody on charges of repeatedly raping his mentally unstable niece on several occassions.

Lizwe Nyoni pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Mathew Mutiro last Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody to July 15

The court heard that on an unknown date, but in January 2023, at Dankamberi village, the complainant was at home with her siblings.

Nyoni threatened her with death if she disclosed the sexual assault to anyone.

On another date but in the same month, Ncube allegedly raped his niece again.

He continued sexually abusing his niece on several occasions.

The matter came to light sometime in January 2024 when the complainant narrated the ordeal to her sister who had come from South Africa.