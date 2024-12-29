Source: Hwange cracks down on substandard buildings – The Southern Eye

HWANGE Local Board has launched an ambitious initiative to stop substandard construction activities taking place within its jurisdiction.

The local authority is now requiring all artisans, engineers and companies intending to carry out work in the area to register.

By working only with registered professionals, Hwange Local Board anticipates a rise in the quality and aesthetic appeal of buildings in the area.

Authorities said there was a worrying decline in building standards, which has negatively affected the local infrastructure.

Acting town secretary Paulos Mabhureni said the registration exercise would eliminate poor-quality construction and ensure only qualified professionals are involved in any construction taking place.

“We observed that some artisans were delivering substandard houses and commercial buildings, which has compromised the quality of our area’s infrastructure,” Mabhureni said.

“This prompted us to raise the bar by ensuring that only qualified and experienced artisans are engaged in construction works.”

The move is also intended to address the problem of “fly-by-night” artisans — individuals who perform poor-quality work and then disappear, leaving property owners with incomplete or shoddy buildings.

Mabhureni said this practice had caused significant distress for homeowners and businesses.

The registration process is expected to benefit both property owners and the local community.

“The primary beneficiaries of this initiative are the property owners, who will ultimately receive high-quality, upmarket structures,” explained Mabhureni.

This will not only enhance the town’s infrastructure, but also increase the value of properties and make Hwange more attractive to investors.

As the planning authority, the local board also stands to gain from improved regulation of construction activities.

“Registered artisans will gain access to a fairer market and will also benefit from capacity-building opportunities to improve their skills and expertise,” added Mabhureni.

To further improve the competence of local artisans, Hwange Local Board is collaborating with the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund to facilitate trade testing.

This programme will allow artisans to acquire practical skills and knowledge, even if they have not undergone formal training.

“This initiative allows artisans to acquire practical knowledge and skills, even without undergoing formal skills development programs,” Mabhureni said.

The registration process is open year-round, and the local board is encouraging all interested parties to apply.

A public awareness campaign is already underway, with information being disseminated across various media platforms.

“We view the registration of artisans as an important step in improving the quality of service, infrastructure, and aesthetics in our area, while also increasing the value of properties within our jurisdiction,” Mabhureni said.

With this initiative, Hwange Local Board is setting a new standard for construction in the area.

The hope is that this effort will create a safer, more modern, and more attractive environment for residents, businesses, and investors alike.