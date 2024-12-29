Source: Outrage over imminent Lower Gwelo evictions – The Southern Eye

DISGRUNTLED villagers from Nsukunengi Village under Chief Bunina in the Midlands’ Lower Gwelo area have expressed fears that they may be evicted from their ancestral land to accommodate a mining company.

Auromex Investments Pvt Ltd wants to process gold in the area using the heap leaching method.

The rural Nsukunengi community faces an uncertain future as Auromex is preparing to commence mining operations at St Faith, about 41km from Gweru urban.

While the company has promised economic benefits, a dark cloud of fear hangs over the villagers who face potential displacement from their ancestral lands as they claim that they were not consulted.

An investigation by Truth Diggers into the impending arrival of Auromex on registration number 17374BM St Faith Ores 2, explored the potential consequences for the community and examined the delicate balance between economic development and human rights.

Truth Diggers is the investigation unit of Alpha Media Holdings, publishers of Southern Eye, NewsDay, The Standard and Zimbabwe Independent.

The investigations uncovered betrayal and hypocrisy by a traditional leader in a dramatic act of pretending to be listening to the voices of the villagers yet pushing for the mining activities to take shape.

Chief Bunina, born Jabulani Chisadza, is alleged to have received bribes in the form of cattle and monetary benefits to strengthen his relationship with Auromex Investments.

In September, our sister paper NewsDay published an investigative story which exposed some traditional leaders in Lower Gwelo’s Vungu, area, who are allegedly corruptly parcelling out land to gold panners, a development which has left small-scale farmers scrambling for pastures.

The investigation revealed that the village heads are pocketing between US$500 and US$600 through corrupt land deals.

In an interview with Truth Diggers, Chief Chisadza said he was just an intermidiary between Auromex Investments and the community, claiming that he was not taking sides.

Despite efforts by Truth Diggers to push Chisadza to categorically state whether he was in a position to side with the community in advocating for the halting of Auromex Investments’ mining activities at St Faith, he remained mum on the issue.

Trenches dug by Auromex Investments as they move towards the beginning of their mining activities

“I had a meeting with the company though I am not at liberty to share what we discussed, but as a leader I want to facilitate a peaceful dialogue and I take no side,” he said.

“I stand between two sides, my people and the mining company because I am just an intermediary who will continue giving the two parties a platform for peaceful negotiations.”

Chisadza indicated that he was advocating for a peaceful dialogue.

A disgruntled villager Mthokozisi Ncube* who attended one of the stakeholder meetings hosted by Chisadza expressed frustration.

Ncube claimed that the traditional leader had turned a blind eye to the community he was supposed to protect as a leader.

He told Truth Diggers that as a traditional leader who loves his people, Chisadza must present a bold statement to Auromex Investments and the government to indicate that the community was against that development.

The villagers have formed a WhatsApp group named Ward 7 Fixing What Was Broken, in a bid to mobilise each other in a quest to block mining activities at St Faith.

Truth Diggers joined the WhatsApp group via an invite link and discovered that some villagers, who are working in the diaspora, had put together finances as lunch allowances to sponsor those who had volunteered to attend the meetings.

Another disgruntled villager who is based in South Africa said: “In as much as we deal with this situation, let’s have greater minds upfront, the people who have the general background of the laws concerning mining in Zimbabwe.

“We need people, who are bold enough even to confront our traditional leaders and ask them serious questions.”

Added the villager: “It’s like we are divided, honestly if we don’t speak with one voice we will lose this battle. United we stand, divided we fall.”

Mines and mining development parliamentary portfolio committee chairperson Remigious Matangira resorted to Biblical analogy to defend the proposed mining project.

Matangira claimed that it was a good development for the government to permit Auromex Investments to start its mining activities.

“Even the Bible in the book of Hosea 4 v 6 states that ‘My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge’,” Matangira said.

“Now that someone has come from a foreign land to discover that there are minerals which can be extracted from that area and consulted the government for permission, the people of Lower Gwelo should be happy and stop complaining about their ancestral land.

“Unlike in the previous years where the mining companies were not forced to develop communities they are operating in, the new mining bill is clear that the extraction of minerals must benefit the community.

“There is a percentage that is supposed to be paid directly to the community for development work according to the new mining bill.

“Obviously, the government has a plan in the event that there is a need to relocate those people.”

Meanwhile, Truth Diggers is in possession of a letter from the Midlands provincial Mines and Mining Development ministry directing Auromex Investments to stop all mining operations on registration number 17374 St Faith Ores 2 with immediate effect.

In a letter dated December 19, 2024 addressed to Auromex Investments, the ministry directed the company to suspend its mining activities.

“Following a dispute hearing held on December 17, 2024, it is hereby advised to stop all mining operations on registration number 17374BM St Faith Ores 2 with immediate effect while waiting for investigations by the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development,” part of the letter reads.

“The miner should note that mining, hauling or transportation of material from the mine must stop.

“By this copy miner is directed to comply, your office is requested to ensure compliance with this suspension of operation order.

“Both parties may ensure security to equipment, resources or any possessions on site.”

Midlands province mining director Contilda Chimasha requested questions in writing on December 21, but had not responded by the time of going to print.

Truth Diggers contacted Auromex Investments who professed ignorance about the letter and stressed that they had not started mining activities.

However, the contacted male person was arrogant and refused to reveal his identity.

Vungu Rural District Council chief executive Alex Magura also professed ignorance about the development.

However, Vungu legislator Brown Ndlovu (Zanu PF) said efforts to engage the owner of Auromex Investments were fruitless as the company opted to work with the chief.

Ndlovu said that he contacted them for a meeting, but they insisted that they already had another meeting with Chief Chisadza on the same issue.