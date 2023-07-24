Source: Hypocrites!!

Zimbabwe’s political scenery has always been marred by accusations, manipulations, and power struggles among its various political parties. One such party, the ruling ZANU PF, has frequently resorted to shame and judgment when its opposition’s leader, Nelson Chamisa , seeks international assistance to address the challenging socio-political situation in the country. This behavior, exhibited by ZANU PF, showcases their hypocritical nature, as they fail to see their own faults and contradictions while pointing fingers at others.