Source: LIMITING LIVE STREAMING OF COURT PROCEEDINGS HINDERS TRANSPARENCY AND PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT

In recent days, the issue of live streaming court proceedings in Zimbabwe has come to the forefront, causing a stir among media organizations and proponents of open justice. I believe Bulawayo High Court’s refusal to grant Asakhe Online permission to live stream the ongoing election petition cases is a clear infringement on the right to access information and the work of media organizations.