Source: I have no political party: Chamisa –Newsday Zimbabwe

OPPOSITION politician Nelson Chamisa has distanced himself from any political party following his resignation as Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader in January.

Chamisa was responding to a High Court application filed by self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu on behalf of the party seeking a court order to compel alleged Chamisa allies to vacate CCC Bulawayo offices.

Tshabangu claims that Chamisa sent his proxies to paint CCC Bulawayo offices blue, following speculation that the former CCC leader was forming another political party with blue as its main colour.

In his founding affidavit, Tshabangu said: “They, indeed, confirmed that a group of unknown people of about 25 to 30 people comprising both male and females had besieged applicant’s Bulawayo provincial offices situated at Number 41 Fort Street, Between 2nd and 3rd Avenue in Bulawayo claiming to have been sent by and furthering the interests of the respondent (Chamisa), forcibly took occupation, control and possession of the applicant’s offices.”

But Chamisa said the application was frivolous.

“I am presently not with any movement, grouping or political party,” Chamisa said.

“I did not direct, require, or encourage anyone to take over the premises which are referred to by the deponent to the founding affidavit as attributed to me. I resigned as the leader of the applicant and since that resignation, have not physically been to Bulawayo.

“I completely have nothing to do with the applicant If there is anyone in occupation the deponent to the founding affidavit knows who they are and that it’s not me. The applicant must sue those people if ever they exist, instead of harassing me.”

Chamisa accused Tshabangu of using the courts to gain relevance.

“My image and name have been appropriated by many people who have no connection to me,” he said.

“In fact, the irony of the application is that since I resigned as the leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change, the applicant and the deponent to the founding affidavit have continued to use my face on their preferred logo. I wish to reiterate that I have no special association with any colour, any political organisation or any movement.”

Chamisa’s response came at a time his followers are anticipating the launch of a new opposition political party, whose colours will be blue.