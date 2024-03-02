Source: ED retires Moyo, appoints Nzvede as Air Force commander -Newsday Zimbabwe

Fired Air Marshal Elson Moyo

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede as the new commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

The appointment is with effect from March 15, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya said in a statement last night.

Nzvede takes over from Air Marshal Elson Moyo who has been retired.

Nzvede was seated next to the late Sibusiso Moyo, then Major General, when the latter announced the military coup in November 2017.

Mnangagwa has also appointed Christopher Pamhidza Pasi as Health Service Commission secretary.

Rushwaya said Pasi holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, a Masters in Medicine, diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and is a fellow of the College of Physicians of Central and East Africa.

Before the latest promotion, he was the chief medical officer at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital.