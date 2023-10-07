Source: I Will Never Rejoin ZANU PF, Says Godfrey Tsenengamu

Former ZANU PF National Youth Political Commissar, Godfrey Tsenengamu says he will never rejoin the ruling party.

Tsenengamu was one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s backers when he became ZANU PF leader in 2017 but was fired from the party on 4 March 2020 by a unanimous Politburo decision.

He was expelled for not respecting senior ZANU PF members.